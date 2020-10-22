Lorain police search for 15-year-old girl missing since last Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Cassandra Carter was last seen on Friday, Oct. 16 at her friend’s house in Sheffield Lake.

It is believed that she may be on the west side of Lorain and is actively avoiding her parents and police.

Carter is 5’7″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.

Officials also say that anyone who assists Carter as a missing person will face criminal prosecution.

