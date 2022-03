GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are looking for a missing man with schizophrenia.

56-year-old Jerome Stanford left his Maplerow residence on March 17 and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

He is 6’1”, 270 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red Ohio State jacket, trousers, and Crocs.

Jerome Stanford (Credit: Garfield Heights police via their Facebook page)

Stanford does not have any of his prescribed medications with him.

If you have any information that can help police find him, please call 216-475-1234.