Kent police search for missing 17-year-old; Vehicle and phone found

Megan Dye

Megan Dye (Photo courtesy: Kent police)

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– The Kent Police Department is investigating a 17-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Megan Dye was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when she did not return to her home in Brimfield. Police said her parents tracked her phone to Tannery Park on Stow Street in Kent, where the girl planned to meet friends that evening.

Her vehicle was in the park with her purse and phone inside, according to police.

Megan is 5 foot 4 and about 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and burgundy-colored hair. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black T-shirt with Elvis on it.

Anyone with information on Megan Dye’s whereabouts should call Kent police at 330-673-7732.

