JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old girl has gone missing, the Jackson Township police reported early Sunday morning.

Mikaylee Mengon is considered a runaway by police, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Those with any information about Mengon’s whereabouts are asked to call police directly at 330-832-1553 or anonymously at 330-834-3967. People can also message the police department on Facebook.