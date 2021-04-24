Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo courtesy Jackson Township police/Facebook

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old girl has run away from home and has been reported missing, the Jackson Township Police Department said.

Police now need the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Alona Criss, who was last seen getting into a black car outside of her home on Broadhaven Avenue Northwest. The car could reportedly be a Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze.

Those who may have seen Criss, or who know where she could be, are directed to call the police department at 330-832-1553 or anonymously at 330-834-3967.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News