Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Photo courtesy Jackson Township police/Facebook

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old girl has run away from home and has been reported missing, the Jackson Township Police Department said.

Police now need the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Alona Criss, who was last seen getting into a black car outside of her home on Broadhaven Avenue Northwest. The car could reportedly be a Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze.

Those who may have seen Criss, or who know where she could be, are directed to call the police department at 330-832-1553 or anonymously at 330-834-3967.