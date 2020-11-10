Jackson Township police looking for three missing teen girls

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Three teen girls have been reported missing in Jackson Township, and now police need the public’s help in finding them.

Jalynn Collier (13), Julitza Ocana (16) and Madison Copen (17) all reportedly ran away from their homes on Nov. 8 and have not returned.

The girls are believed to possibly be in the Akron area.

Anyone with information regarding the girls’ whereabouts can reach out to the Jackson Township Police Department at (330)834-3960 or anonymously at (330)834-3967.

