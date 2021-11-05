Investigators looking for missing Mansfield man

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing out of Mansfield.

Christian Dodson, 25, was last seen at his Willowbrook Drive home around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. His family has not heard from him since.

Police and family members searched several areas around the home but couldn’t find him.

According to investigators, Dodson’s family says he would have likely left on foot because he doesn’t drive.

The family said it’s unlike Dodson to leave and not return home. They said he usually stays in the neighborhood or hangs out at his grandmother’s home, which is a few blocks away.

The family told police that he might be in possession of a handgun that was also reported missing from the home.

Dodson is 5’10” and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Dodson’s whereabouts should call the Mansfield Division of Police at (419)

522-1234 or 911.