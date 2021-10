BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators from the Bedford Police Department are asking for help in finding a teen who was reported missing last week.

Andreyah Lester, 15, was last seen by her mother on Sept. 30. She also goes by the name ‘Celeste.’

Anyone who sees Lester is asked to contact Bedford Police at 440-232-1234. Anyone with information on where she might be staying should contact their detective bureau at 440-232-3408.