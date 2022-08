WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.

Ariana Woodruff, 13, is 5’4″ and 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with pink underneath.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was last seen Sunday night near Rittman.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should contact the sheriff’s office.