TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.

Eleanor Linek of Twinsburg has been distraught since the disappearance of her daughter Emma Linek.

“[We’re] hoping and praying that she calls or they can find her and she can make it home safely,” Eleanor told FOX 8 Saturday.

The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Atlanta International Airport on Sept. 6. Eleanor said her daughter flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, heading back to school in Boston.

“She was supposed to have a direct flight to Boston to go back to her therapeutic boarding school,” Eleanor said. “My husband and I watched her go through security. Then we got a call from the facility where she was staying say she did not get on that plane, that she missed it.”

The airline rebooked her on a different flight, connecting in Atlanta.

During a news conference Saturday, the FBI said Emma, who also goes by the name Zari, was last seen leaving a parking lot at the airport with a man around 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.

“She was seen wandering through the airport and at times appeared lost,” FBI Assistant Special Agent Christopher McCray said during the press conference. “We’ve been in discussions with that individual, but at this time we have not located Emma. Emma was not with that individual.”

Emma is described as 5 foot 3, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A photo of her near a Delta kiosk shows what she was wearing at the the time.

🚨Emma was last seen leaving @ATLairport Tuesday, 9/6 with unknown man. She is 5’3, 160 lbs, blk hair, brown eyes…last seen wearing plaid pants, blk shirt & head wrap with thick -framed glasses …as seen in attached pic https://t.co/xLow5xyrpu pic.twitter.com/1MClhQub6O — Jennifer Jordan (@iamjenniferj) September 11, 2022

The FBI describes the teen as endangers, as she is autistic and without her medication since Tuesday.

“She’s a wonderful girl. A sweet and bubbly personality,” Mike Linek, Emma’s father said. “She loves animals, she loves to sing and we’re anxious to have her back with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324.)