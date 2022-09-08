TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Twinsburg police are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

Emma D. Linek is a Black female standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport wearing a black crop top with black, red and white plaid pants, black boots, black zip-up hoodie and a black scarf, according to a Facebook post. She wears larger, black-framed glasses.

(Twinsburg Police Department)

Linek may still be in the Cleveland or may have traveled to Atlanta, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 330-963-6220.