CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police Department for, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, and Medina counties.



Ramon Deleon, 86, left his home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen on W. 33rd St.

Ramon Deleon, Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office

Mr. Deleon is 5’6”, 160 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. If you see him, call 911.