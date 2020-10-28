Have you seen her? Wooster police search for missing girl

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a human trafficking investigation in Ohio.

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The Wooster Police Department is looking for Kendalyn McManus.

Kendalyn McManus, Courtesy: Wooster Police Department

Police say she is a missing runaway.

They have not said how long she has been missing or how old she is.

Wooster police posted a missing alert for her Tuesday.

If you have any information that can help police find her, call (330)287-5702.

