Have you seen her? Wooster police search for missing girl

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The Wooster Police Department is looking for Kendalyn McManus.
Police say she is a missing runaway.
They have not said how long she has been missing or how old she is.
Wooster police posted a missing alert for her Tuesday.
If you have any information that can help police find her, call (330)287-5702.
