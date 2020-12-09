Have you seen her? Lorain police look for missing 15-year-old

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is asking for help finding Jada Elizabeth Russo.
The 15-year-old has been missing for three weeks, according to police.
Jada is 5’2” and weighs 112 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
“Jada’s parents are very concerned for her well-being,” Lorain County CSI wrote in a Facebook post.
If you have any information that can help police locate Jada, contact the Lorain Police Department at (440)204-2100.
