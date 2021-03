GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Garfield Heights are looking for 14-year-old Tye’Anna Lykes.

She’s been missing since Tuesday, March 24.

She is 5’5” and weights approximately 225 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black leggings or blue jeans, pink boots, and a white shirt with rhinestones and a cartoon character on the front.

If you see her call Garfield Heights police at (216)475-1234.

