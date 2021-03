ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Taylor Haynes.

They say she left home on March 13 and hasn’t been seen since.

Taylor was last seen in the 100 block of Spruce St.

If you have information, please contact police at (440)323-3302.

Taylor is 5’7”, 147 lbs., with blond hair and green eyes.

