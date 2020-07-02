1  of  3
Breaking News
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Garfield Heights police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Missing

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights Police Department is alerting the public Thursday about a missing teen.

Samiyah George is 14.

Samiyah George, Courtesy: Garfield Heights Police Department

She was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say she needs daily medication and suffers from mental health issues.

She is 5’2”, 100 lbs.

She was wearing a black shirt and copper and white shorts when she was last seen.

If you see her, call the Garfield Heights Police Department at (216)475-1234.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News