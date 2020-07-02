Garfield Heights police search for missing 14-year-old girl

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights Police Department is alerting the public Thursday about a missing teen.
Samiyah George is 14.
She was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say she needs daily medication and suffers from mental health issues.
She is 5’2”, 100 lbs.
She was wearing a black shirt and copper and white shorts when she was last seen.
If you see her, call the Garfield Heights Police Department at (216)475-1234.
