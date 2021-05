GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights Police Department issued an alert Monday for missing teen John Williams.

John is 17, 6’, thin build with black hair and brown eyes.

John Williams, Courtesy: Garfield Heights Police Department

Police say he also has a scar on his left knee.

He is in need of the medication he takes daily.

He’s been missing since Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

If you have any information that can help, call police at (216) 475-5840.