Four children reported missing in Cleveland over holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police has issued missing persons reports for four children over the weekend.

The first report is from July 4.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Meridian around 9:30 p.m.

According to a police report, 13-year-old Tarajaih Young’s whereabouts are unknown.

Her mother says she got into a car and hasn’t been seen since.

Tarajaih Young, Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

On July 5, police responded to W. 151st Street about a report of a missing 12-year-old boy.

Terrion Walls’ guardian told police that he was missing when she woke up Sunday morning.

Terrion Walls, Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

Police are also looking for 15-year-old Anthony Durham.

He is considered endangered.

His missing report was filed Monday, July 6.

Durham’s mother told police that he did not return to his home in the 9100 block of Parkgate after work Sunday night.

She says he walks home from his job at a car wash at 11617 Superior Ave.

Anthony Durham, Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

Another endangered juvenile report was filed Monday for 13-year-old Sophie Rains.

She lives at 14 Maple Street.

Her mother told police she woke up at 3 a.m. and her daughter was missing.

The woman told police lighter fluid had been sprayed down the hallway.

Sophie Rains, Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

If you can help police in any of these cases, call (216)623-5000.