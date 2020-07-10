FBI offering $10K reward in search for missing Amish girl from Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WJW) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a missing Amish teen from Pennsylvania.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, went missing on Father’s Day — Sunday, June 21. Officials say she didn’t return to her home after attending a church service.

Missing poster for Linda Stoltzfoos (Courtesy: FBI)

The FBI and East Lampeter Township Police Department are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Soltzfoos.

She was last seen at a farm in Bird-in-Hand, Pennslyvania on Stumptown Road between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road.

A composite photo of Linda Stoltzfoos as she might appear in street clothes and with her hair down. (Courtesy: FBI)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her recovery and the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

Stoltzfoos is described as being approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering.

A composite photo (see left) has been created showing Stoltzfoos as she might appear in street clothes and with her hair down.

Anyone with information on Stoltzfoos’ whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact police at 717-291-4676 or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Click here for the latest information on the investigation into Stoltzfoos’ disappearance.

