Euclid police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Euclid Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert Monday evening for a 68-year-old woman.

According to police, Patty Mosley walked away from her home on Lake Shore Blvd. Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. and has not returned.

Police say Patty suffers from Alzheimer’s. She’s 5’6,” weighs 130 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue pants with black stripes; a brown coat; black and yellow tennis shoes; and, she was carrying a black duffel bag with the word “Nikki” on it.

Police ask that if you see Patty, please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

