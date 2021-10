Cameron Holiness (Courtesy of Euclid police via their Facebook page)

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Cameron Holiness left his Euclid home on Saturday and his whereabouts are still unknown, police say.

Contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234 if you know where he might be or who he is with.