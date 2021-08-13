Euclid police asking for help to find endangered missing teen

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who they say is in danger of hurting herself.
On August 12 late in the evening, police say 14-year-old Cleveland resident Armani Hunter was visiting a relative at their residence in Euclid when she ran away and is still missing.
Armani is 5’2”, 100 lbs., has brown braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing colorful yoga pants, a peach colored shirt, white tennis shoes, a jean jacket, and she wears glasses.
If you have any information on Armani’s location, please contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or police dispatch at 216-731-1234.