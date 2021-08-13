Euclid police asking for help to find endangered missing teen

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who they say is in danger of hurting herself.

On August 12 late in the evening, police say 14-year-old Cleveland resident Armani Hunter was visiting a relative at their residence in Euclid when she ran away and is still missing.

14-year old Armani Hunter

Armani is 5’2”, 100 lbs., has brown braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing colorful yoga pants, a peach colored shirt, white tennis shoes, a jean jacket, and she wears glasses.

If you have any information on Armani’s location, please contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or police dispatch at 216-731-1234.