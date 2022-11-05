EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Willie Diamond Jr., 67, reportedly left his daughter’s home in Ashtabula Thursday morning and never arrived home. Police said he is considered endangered, and that he has diabetes and schizophrenia.

He was last seen driving a silver Chevrolet Impala with the license plate number N338800.

Anyone who may have seen this man or car is asked to call 911.