Erie County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy with autism.

The sheriff’s office says Arrien Hettebrij went missing from a Motel 6 in Milan Township around noon Saturday.

Authorities say he is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair.

Hettebrij was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a wolf on it, black or blue sweat pants, and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 419-625-7951 Ext 1.