VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert.

Authorities say 90-year-old Peter Mahalow has been missing since Saturday at 8:30 p.m. when he left his residence on Cemetary Road in Vermilion.

Mahalow is 5’9″ tall and weighs 167 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2022 Audi Q7 with OH plate number JBV2262.

The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.

Call or dial 911 if you see him or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113.