Endangered teen in Parma missing

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department has issued an endangered missing alert for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since June 21.

Christopher Manns was last seen leaving his North Ave. home.

He is 5’6” and 125 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he has some behavioral issues.

Christopher was wearing blue Adidas pants, a green t-shirt, and a navy backpack when he left home.

Police believe he is in Parma or on the west side of Cleveland.

If you have any information that can help, call the Parma Police Department at (440)885-1234.