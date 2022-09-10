ATLANTA, Georgia (WJW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.

Emma Linek, who also is known to go by Azari Holmes and Zari, was reported missing this week from Twinsburg.

The FBI says the 17-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, September 6, at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man.

According to an alert from the FBI, the teen has not been seen since. She is in need of medication.

Linek has connections to people in Akron and Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324.)