Editor’s Note: The Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department for Allie Wims.

Wims is 80 and has dementia.

He left home at 9 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.

He was last seen in the Beacon Hill Circle area in Cuyahoga Falls.

Wims is 5’8″ and weighs 195 lbs.

He’s on foot and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you see him, call 911.