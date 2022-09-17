GALION, Ohio (WJW) — A missing adult alert has been issued for a 87-year-old man from Crawford County.

William Switzer was last seen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when police say he drove away from his home on Westwood Avenue in Galion and has yet to return, according to a release from the Galion Police Department.

He is a White male, 6’0″ tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with OH plate number AL15TB.

The truck pictured above is not the actual vehicle involved.

Call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 if you see him or the vehicle.