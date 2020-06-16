Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Fairview Park woman

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Attorney General’s office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Fairview Park woman.

According to the alert, Jacqueline Seedhouse, 70, drove away from her home on W. 210th St. around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Seedhouse is 5’5″, weighs 140 lbs, and has red hair and green eyes. According to police, she suffers from schizophrenia, bi-polar, and diabetes. They believe she left her house without taking any of her medications.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2018 Ford Escape with Ohio license number HIB-7267.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 right away.

