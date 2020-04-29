Willoughby Hills police say missing man with medical issues has been found

Editor’s Note: The missing man has been found, according to law enforcement.

Anthony Grande

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Willoughby Hills Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 78-year-old Anthony Grande.

He left his home in Lake County around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the alert.

Police are asking people in Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Medina, and Lake counties to be on the lookout for Grande.

Police say he left his home on Eddy Road in a black Hyundai Santa Fe with plate number GKZ4497.

Grande suffers from medical issues and mental health issues, according to the alert.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Grande was last seen wearing a light-colored coat and hat.

If you see him, call 911.

Other missing cases here