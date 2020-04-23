Endangered alert issued for missing Tuscarawas County man

TUSCARAWAS (WJW)- An alert has been issued for a missing Tuscarawas County man who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

Bruce Taylor, 76, was last seen leaving his residence on Terrace Road in New Philadelphia around 10 a.m. Thursday.

He was driving a gray 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with OH license plate number FXR2427.

Mr. Taylor is 6’0″ tall, weighs 243 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. Mr. Taylor suffers from Dementia and other medical conditions.

Please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see Mr. Taylor or his vehicle.

**More missing people cases in Ohio here**