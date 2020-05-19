Endangered alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 6-year-old Damion Consylman.

He is 4’ tall, 52 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Damion was last seen with Mike Consylman, 28, on May 18 around 9 p.m.

Police say Damion may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Damian was last seen wearing glasses, a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The two are believed to be in a 2003 silver/gray BMW 325 sedan with Pennsylvania registration LGG-6631.

Mike Consylman also has blue eyes and blond hair and glasses. He stands 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs.

If you see either of them, call 911.

