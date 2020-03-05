Elyria police search for missing man last seen Tuesday night

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Elyria Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a man who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to police, Kevin Jordan’s roommates last saw him around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Later that evening he made statements on social media about self-harming.

Since then, there has been no contact with him in person or by phone.

Jordan is 6’1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He drives a Maroon Chevrolet Cobalt with Ohio license plate no. K375749.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Garvin at (440) 326-1201 or e-mail agarvin@cityofelyria.org.

More missing person cases, here.