Elyria police search for missing 26-year-old woman

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.

According to police, Jessica Newson was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. at her residence in the 400 block of 6th Street.

Newson was reported to have made suicidal statements to friends and family members prior to being reported missing.

She is 5’2″ and weighs 125 pounds. Newsom has a rose tattoo on her stomach and music note tattoos on her arm.

She may be driving a black 2005 Pontiac G6 with Ohio license plate number J333341.

Anyone with information regarding Newson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Detective Mahony at (440) 326-1211 or e-mail mmahony@cityofelyria.org.

