ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alizsa Flesch reportedly ran away from home. She was last seen in the 400 block of Eagle Circle entering a gray Nissan sedan on Tuesday, April 7 around 2:15 p.m.

Flesch is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wise at jwise@cityofelyria.org or call (440)326-1212.