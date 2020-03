ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police on Friday said they are looking for two “runaway juveniles.”

Police posted to Facebook, Jamie Collins, 12, and Helena Collins, 14, were reported missing on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m.

They were last seen at about 6 p.m. that day.

Please call Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or email RCONWAY@CITYOFELYRIA.ORG if you have any information on the case.