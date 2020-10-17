Elyria police issue missing adult alert for woman last seen on Tuesday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for an Elyria woman.

According to police, Tosha Camel was reported missing by her legal guardian Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

She was last seen on Tuesday by Adult Protective Services at her residence located in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

Anyone with information regarding Camel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Homoki at (440)323-3302 or e-mail homokijm@cityofelyria.org.

