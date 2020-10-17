ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for an Elyria woman.
According to police, Tosha Camel was reported missing by her legal guardian Thursday at 2:18 p.m.
She was last seen on Tuesday by Adult Protective Services at her residence located in the 500 block of Walnut Street.
Anyone with information regarding Camel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Homoki at (440)323-3302 or e-mail homokijm@cityofelyria.org.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Elyria police issue missing adult alert for woman last seen on Tuesday
- Freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect for Northeast Ohio overnight
- Elyria police search for missing 26-year-old woman
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes giraffe calf to zoo family
- Budweiser celebrates 20th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album with limited-edition cans