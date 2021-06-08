Cuyahoga Falls police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Madilynn Dial was reported missing by her mother on Sunday around 10 p.m. She was reportedly last seen in the backyard of her home on Center Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that evening. Dial left her home without her cellphone and without telling her mother where she was going, which is reportedly out of character.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in the incident.

Those who may know the girl’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to police at 330-928-2181 or anonymously at 330-971-8477 (TIPS). Police said a reward may be available to anyone who offers information that leads to the girl being found.