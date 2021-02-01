Cuyahoga Falls police searching for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 90-year-old man they say suffers from dementia.

The missing man, Josef Heini, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday driving away from his residence on Village Court. Police said Heini did not bring his medication when he left.

Heini was reportedly driving a red 2017 Kia Sportage with the license plate number HFT1329.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Heini or the vehicle to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.