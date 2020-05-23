Community searches for missing man last seen at Barley House in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Community members are searching for a missing 39-year-old Westlake man.

Caleb Marple was last seen around midnight on May 18 at Barley House on West 6th Street in Cleveland.

The group met outside the bar at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. They are splitting into smaller groups to maintain social distancing while searching the surrounding areas.

Marple is 5’11” and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Cleveland Division of Police is working with the Westlake Police Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 or Cleveland police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

More on Caleb Marple, here.