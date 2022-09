CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Irma Ajuchan was reportedly last seen at the 6400 block of Flowerdale Avenue Friday. The 17-year-old is from Guatemala and has not been in the United States long, police said.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Those who know where she is or who have may have seen Ajuchan are asked to call 216-621-1234.