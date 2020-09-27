Cleveland police searching for missing sisters said to be endangered

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for two missing girls, who they say ran away and are considered to be endangered.

Sisters Diamond Pinkney, 14, and Deona Jackson, 11, were reported missing by their mother, who last saw the pair around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The two reportedly ran away from the Cleveland home after their mother had tried to discipline them.

Anyone with information regarding the girls’ location is encouraged to call the Cleveland Police Department immediately.

