Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Parents of a 16-year-old girl reported their daughter missing. Now police are looking for the public’s help in finding the teen, whom them say is endangered.

Tyanakei Bruton was last seen by her family at their home on the east side of Cleveland. She reportedly had argued with her family prior to her departure, which they reported to the police Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding Bruton is asked to reach out to Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override

Happening Headlines

More News