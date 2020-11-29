Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Parents of a 16-year-old girl reported their daughter missing. Now police are looking for the public’s help in finding the teen, whom them say is endangered.

Tyanakei Bruton was last seen by her family at their home on the east side of Cleveland. She reportedly had argued with her family prior to her departure, which they reported to the police Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding Bruton is asked to reach out to Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

