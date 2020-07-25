Cleveland police searching for missing 85-year-old woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old woman.

Cleveland police need the public’s help in finding Hilda Narvaez, who left her daughter-in-law’s Cleveland home at 6:30 a.m. yesterday on foot and did not return.

Narvaez, who is diabetic, did not take her medication with her, police say. While Narvaez wears glasses, it’s unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time of her departure.

The woman is described as having white hair and brown eyes. She is about 143 pounds and 5-foot, 4-inches tall.

Anyone who sees this woman is instructed to call 911.

Find out more at the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit’s website.

