Cleveland police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Alecia Parker, 16 years old, was last seen by her mother at their home on Green Road over the weekend. She reportedly ran away and placed pillows under her bed covers to make it appear she was home. She is also not answering her cell phone, police said.

Parker was reported missing by her mother Saturday.

Police reportedly searched the area and were unable to locate the teen.

Anyone with information or who has seen the missing teen is directed to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.