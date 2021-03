Photo courtesy Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl they say has not been seen by her mother since Friday.

Mikayla Golden’s mother reported the girl missing Saturday, saying the girl left her godmother’s home on 3900 block of Wendy Drive last night while her mom was at work.

Golden is also reportedly known to frequent the area of West 100th Street.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Golden may be or has any other information to reach out.