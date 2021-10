CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing by her family, the Cleveland Police Department said.

Nia Lewis-Davis reportedly left her home in the 1400 block of East 114th Street on Saturday, Oct. 9 and has not been heard from since.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts to reach out at 216-621-1234 or directly call 911.