CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaynelle Mosley reportedly was last seen at her foster mom’s home Saturday night. Police believe she is with friends after sneaking out of a window of the home on the 3500 block of East 153rd Street.

Those who may know where Mosley is or who may have seen her are asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234.